California Lottery: Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold at Pacoima market

In this file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets sit on a register at Liquorland on March 30, 2012 in Covina. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Pacoima matched five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing and is worth nearly $1.1 million, lottery officials said.

The winner purchased the lucky ticket at Cortesia Market, located at 11552 Glenoaks Blvd., according to the California Lottery’s website.

No ticket had all six numbers to win the game’s jackpot, lottery officials said. The one sold in Pacoima was the lone ticket in the last drawing to overcome longshot odds and match five numbers — missing just the Mega Ball.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s draw for the estimated $179 million grand prize were 1, 9, 17, 27, 34, and the Mega Ball 24.

The next drawing is slated to take place Friday night, with an anticipated jackpot of $191 million on the line.

In addition to California, Mega Millions is played in 44 other states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.