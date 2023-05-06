May 6 is National Nurses Day, and Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating by offering a free medium hot or iced coffee as a thank you to nurses.

In addition, Dunkin’ is also hosting the “Raise a Cup to Nurses” sweepstakes where California residents can nominate a nurse for a chance to win free for a year and a coffee break for their hospital team.

The sweepstakes run from Saturday until May 16.

Dunkin’ will also select 10 second place winners throughout California to receive a $100 gift card and fifty $5 promotional gift cards to share amongst their fellow nursing staff.

To nominate a nurse to win free coffee for a year, click here.