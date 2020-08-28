California officials: New $300-a-week unemployment benefits coming soon

In this June 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a protective mask on his face while speaking to reporters at Miss Ollie’s restaurant during the coronavirus outbreak in Oakland, Calif. According to a new poll, Americans overwhelmingly are in favor of requiring people to wear masks around other people outside their homes, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking infection rates. The poll also shows increasing disapproval of the federal government’s response to the pandemic. California is among the states seeing the greatest surge in cases now. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)

Millions of Californians who are out of work during the pandemic will soon receive a $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit retroactive to Aug. 1, state officials said Thursday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved California’s application for $4.5 billion to cover at least three weeks of supplemental benefits after a $600 weekly payment expired last month.

California’s Employment Development Department will begin processing payments for eligible people and sending out payments during the week of Sept. 7, agency officials said Thursday.

“These benefits are critical for the basic security of families and communities and for our economy, which have been so devastated by the virus and its financial impacts,” California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su said in a statement. “As we modernize and strengthen the state’s unemployment insurance delivery system, we will continue to leverage any additional resources the federal government makes available.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.