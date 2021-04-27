California will allow fully vaccinated people to go mask-free outdoors —following CDC guidance

California health officials announced Tuesday that the state plans to follow new federal guidelines and soon allow fully vaccinated individuals to no longer wear masks outdoors.

“We have reviewed and support the CDC’s new masking recommendations and are working quickly to align California’s guidance with these common sense updates,” Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, said in a statement from the agency.

CA will be aligning with the new CDC guidelines.



If you're fully vaccinated, outdoors, and not in a large crowd — you do not need to wear a mask.



We've administered 29+ million vaccines & have the lowest positivity rate and case rate in the nation.



Let's do this. Vax up, CA!! — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 27, 2021

In Los Angeles County, a mandate requiring everyone to wear masks in public spaces remains in place. It’s not yet clear how the region plans to respond to the new guidance. Over the course of the pandemic, the urban, densely populated county has sometimes enacted stricter COVID-related restrictions than those at the state level. Troubling spikes in cases and deaths, particularly last summer and following the holiday season this past winter, put public health officials on high alert.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the new guidelines and said he hopes they encourage younger people or others who may “think (they) don’t need it” to get their shots.

“Beginning today, gathering with a group of friends in a park, going for a picnic — as long as you are vaccinated and outdoors — you can do it without a mask,” Biden said.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection, said just running, walking, hiking or doing other activities outdoors will no longer require covering one’s face if they are fully vaccinated. But the CDC continues to recommend that people wear facial coverings in crowded settings or venues, such as music festivals and concert stadiums.

Walensky said extra precautions should be taken in these situations since there could be many unvaccinated people present, and it’s more difficult for people to stay six feet apart.

While the state plans to follow suit with federal guidelines, Aragón said some risks remain a factor, like the threats of potentially more easily transmitted variants of the virus and the fact that many Californians remain unvaccinated. He and CDC officials continue to urge everyone to get fully inoculated, hoping to gain herd immunity and finally lay most threats of the virus to rest.

From Santa Barbara to San Diego, every county in the Southern California region has made its way into the orange tier, increasing the capacity allowed indoors for restaurants and bars, and reopening long-shuttered amusement parks and movie theaters.

L.A. County has continued to make progress in lowering infection and death rates, allowing the county to possibly reach the least restrictive stage of the state’s reopening plan — the yellow tier — in a matter of weeks. But currently, the city of L.A. requires wearing a mask anywhere outside one’s home, even if it’s just to run along a trail or exercise on the beach.

An easing of mask restrictions could be the next step as the county has managed to vaccinate a huge swath of the population. More than 7 million doses of a COVID vaccine had been distributed as of Monday, including more than 2.5 million people who are fully vaccinated, health officials said.

On a national level, health officials have still urged those fully vaccinated to keep staying six feet apart from one other and wear facial coverings in high-density environments like shopping malls. They are leaving it up to governors to decide whether they want to follow suit in easing back mask rules.

That’s because even as case and deaths rates decline in California and many other regions, some parts of the country have become hotspots despite the mass vaccinations of Americans. Over the past two weeks, Michigan reported a record 91,000 cases — more COVID infections than both Texas and California combined during the same stretch of time, the Associated Press reported.

Health experts and doctors told AP more contagious virus variants, “average vaccine compliance” and less vigilance in following rules on facial coverings and physical distancing have been to blame.

But California has continued to make progress in recent weeks. Last week, the Los Angeles Times reported the state had the lowest coronavirus case rate in the continental U.S. — a 7-day rate of 40.3 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a nationwide rate of 135.3 per 100,000.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state could potentially fully reopen as soon as June 15.