California polling places take precautions to lessen coronavirus risk

As coronavirus cases continued to rise in California, affecting 11 counties up and down the state, millions hit the polls to cast their Super Tuesday votes in local, state and national elections.

Whether concerns about COVID-19 will affect in-person voter turnout, or prompt significant numbers of residents to stray from habit and vote by mail, remains to be seen. But some counties are taking precautions to sanitize voting areas and alleviate fear.

In Santa Clara County, officials have distributed hand sanitizer and wipes at polling stations. The county has at least nine confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest in the state.

Polling place workers are wiping down touchscreen voting devices with disinfectant wipes between use, said Steven Spivak, spokesman for the Santa Clara County registrar of voters office. He said they are also encouraging workers to wash their hands and stay home if they’re sick.

