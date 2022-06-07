California’s primary will be held on June 7, 2022, with voters deciding on candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress, state senator, attorney general and other major positions.

In Los Angeles, voters will also be electing a new mayor and a new county sheriff, among other local races.

Ballots were sent to every registered voter, but residents were also able to cast their votes at different voting centers.

Check back when polls close at 8 p.m. PT June 7 for live election results from the Associated Press and KTLA.

