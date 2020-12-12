California prisons report soaring coronavirus numbers, with 500 inmates in L.A. County infected in last 2 weeks

California’s prisons are again battling to stop coronavirus outbreaks behind bars that threaten thousands and cause inmates to be sent to overburdened community hospitals.

The Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Kings County saw the number of COVID-19 fatalities increase to six this week, as three more inmates died. More than 600 remain infected.

More than 1,200 cases have hit Pleasant Valley State Prison in Fresno County, where community hospitals are seeing some of the state’s most severe shortages of space and staff, and the availability of beds in intensive care units is less than 2%.

California State Prison in Los Angeles County has seen 500 inmate infections in the last two weeks, and 15 other prisons in the state have inmate case numbers ranging from 100 to 400.

