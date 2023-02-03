Some California representatives are asking the U.S. Postal Service to create a postal stamp to honor P-22, the famous mountain lion who was captured and euthanized late last year after roaming the Hollywood Hills for more than a decade.

“P-22 was many things: our favorite celebrity neighbor, the occasional troublemaker, and a beloved mascot for our city,” representatives Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), Julia Brownley (D-District 26) and Ted Lieu (D-District 36) said in a letter to the USPS Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee on Friday. “The work to protect wildlife in our cities will continue, with P-22’s spirit guiding us every step of the way.”

The stamp would feature the cougar in front of the historic Hollywood sign as captured by National Geographic photographer Steve Winter in 2013. It would also commemorate the 100th anniversary of the sign.

“(P-22’s) exploits were followed not just by ordinary community members, but he had a devoted following online, and his comings and goings were even tracked by the local news,” the letter stated. “But most of all, he was a magnificent and wild creature, who reminded us all that we are part of a natural world so much greater than ourselves. Even in Los Angeles.”

Ouaj Ghribi from Paris, France takes a picture of Chiara Rode, 2, with the mural of mountain lion P-22 in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

P-22, also known as the “Hollywood Cat,” gained worldwide fame for navigating two major interstates, the 101 and the 405, from his birthplace in the Santa Monica Mountains. He made his home in L.A.’s Griffith Park and was often seen on home security cameras.

In December 2022, wildlife officials decided to capture P-22 after he apparently attacked two dogs, killing one of them, and also exhibited other signs of distress.

He was euthanized after San Diego Zoo veterinarians discovered a host of health issues, including injuries likely caused by a vehicle strike. He was believed to be 11 or 12 years old, which is considered an advanced age for mountain lions.

Rep. Schiff is scheduled to speak at Saturday’s sold-out “P-22 Celebration of Life” event at the Greek Theater, which will also feature musical performances, dancing, and other guest speakers.