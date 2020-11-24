California Restaurant Association asks court to allow outdoor dining in L.A. County

A group representing California restaurants has gone to court in an attempt to stop the impending ban on dining in Los Angeles County, arguing that restaurants can operate safely amid surging COVID-19 cases and the impact of a ban on food industry workers and owners will be enormous.

The California Restaurant Assn. on Tuesday morning asked an L.A. Superior Court judge to issue an order to stop the closures from going forward unless county health officials can provide scientific evidence backing their decision to impose dining ban.

Amid surging coronavirus cases, county health officials announced on Sunday that they would be temporarily suspending outdoor dining at restaurants, dealing a blow to Los Angeles’ already struggling restaurant and hospitality industry.

Under the new rules, which are scheduled to go into effect Wednesday night, all restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars in the county will be barred from serving customers in outdoor settings for at least three weeks. Indoor service has been prohibited since the spring.

