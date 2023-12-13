After many years of helping children safely cross the street, beloved Santa Clarita school crossing guard Ruben Chacon is retiring at the end of the month.

Students from James Foster Elementary School greeted Ruben with high fives and hugs on Wednesday, and many wore fake mustaches in his honor.

He was clearly humbled.

Students from James Foster Elementary School greeted retired crossing guard Ruben Chacon with high fives and hugs. Santa Clarita, California. Dec. 13, 2023.

“I guess I had a bigger effect on these kids than I thought. It’s just amazing” Ruben told KTLA.

A KTLA 5 News viewer says Ruben recently won some money on a California Lottery Scratcher ticket. We’re told he also plans to donate books to the elementary school.