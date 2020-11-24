California shatters state’s single-day COVID-19 record with over 20,500 new cases

People eat and drink along the sidewalk outside Greenleaf restaurant in Venice on Monday. In a blow to Los Angeles’ struggling restaurant and hospitality industry, L.A. County public health officials Sunday announced they will suspend outdoor dining at restaurants amid a surge of new coronavirus cases.(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

The fall coronavirus surge in California entered a critical moment on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, with the state shattering a daily record for new cases.

The state recorded 20,654 cases Monday, significantly surpassing a previous record of 13,400. Hard-hit Los Angeles County recorded more than 6,000 new cases, which was also a daily record.

Officials are hoping restrictions imposed over the last week will slow the unprecedented spread of the virus and that residents will avoid big Thanksgiving gatherings that experts fear could spread the virus further.

Last week, state officials announced a new order prohibiting most nonessential activity outside the home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in counties that are in the strictest “purple” tier of the state’s color-coded reopening road map. Roughly 94% of Californians — including all those in the southern third of the state — are subject to that order, which lasts until Dec. 21, though it could be extended.

