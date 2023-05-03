California State Senator Dave Min is apologizing to constituents after he was cited for driving under the influence Tuesday evening, the senator acknowledged on social media.

“My decision to drive last night was irresponsible,” Min (D-Orange County) posted on Facebook Wednesday morning. “I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions.”

Min, who is campaigning for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, said he received a misdemeanor citation.

A producer for Inside California Politics confirmed Min was arrested in Sacramento County, booked into jail around 10 p.m. Tuesday, and then released early Wednesday morning.

“To my family, constituents and supporters, I am so deeply sorry. I know I need to do better. I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and in Washington,” Min said.

Min represents California’s 37th Senate district which includes Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach.

In January, he announced a run for the Congressional seat currently held by Rep. Katie Porter who is running for Dianne Feinstein‘s U.S. Senate seat.

Feinstein, 89, announced in February that she would not seek reelection.