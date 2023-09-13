LONG BEACH, Calif. – California State University students will see tuition increase starting next year.

On Wednesday, the CSU Board of Trustees approved a proposal to increase tuition by 6% annually for the next five years.

The proposal calls for undergraduate tuition at CSU schools to increase from $5,742 to $6,084 in the 2024-25 school year, to $6,450 the following year, $6,840 in 2026-27, $7,248 in 2027-28, and $7,682 in 2028-29.

CSU Long Beach Sociology student Jennifer Chavez, left, hugs CSU Channel Islands Business student Angelmarie Taylor after the California State University Board of Trustees passes a motion to increase tuition fees at the California State University chancellor’s office, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The board’s finance committee had unanimously approved the tuition hike earlier in the day.

Administrators say the CSU system needs to address a $1.5 billion budget gap to cover existing programs and services. Like in all sectors, inflation has driven up costs. Tuition hasn’t been increased at CSU’s 23 campuses in over a decade.

While unwelcomed, administrators say the move is necessary.

“There is a time when it becomes an undeniable imperative. That time is now,” said Jolene Koester, CSU interim chancellor at the board’s meeting in Long Beach on Tuesday.

The proposal has been met with fierce backlash and protests from students who argue the state’s most affordable option for higher education is becoming less so.

The California State University Board of Trustees meets at the California State University chancellor’s office, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

“I don’t come from money,” Marcia Moran told KTLA. “I come from a working-class family – a family of immigrants, and it took a lot of [money] to even get through my undergrad.”

According to a staff report, the tuition increase will immediately generate an additional $148 million in the 2024-25 academic year.

