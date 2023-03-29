Another strong Pacific storm is hitting Southern California this week, bringing rain to areas that, in some cases, have already seen over two feet of rainfall since the start of the official water year on Oct. 1.

This map provided by the Ventura County Public Works Agency includes data from automated stations across the region and is constantly updated.

This map shows 24-hour rainfall totals for the Los Angeles metropolitan area. March 29, 2023. (Ventura County Public Works)

Here are 24-hour and season-to-date rainfall totals from some locations (as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 29):

Altadena

24 hours = .43”

Season = 40.24”

Bel Air

24 hours = 1.12”

Season = 34.87”

Burbank

24 hours = .19”

Season = 27.12”

Cajon Pass

24 hours = .56”

Season = 39.84”

Calabasas

24 hours = 1.10”

Season = 28.85”

Downtown Los Angeles

24 hours = .58”

Season = 28.43”

El Monte

24 hours = .47”

Season = 27.15”

Fullerton

24 hours =.66”

Season = 19.09”

Long Beach

24 hours = .83”

Season = 19.94”

Malibu

24 hours = 1.58”

Season = 27.13”

Moorpark

24 hours = .79”

Season = 26.56”

Newhall

24 hours = .44”

Season = 33.35”

Northridge

24 hours = .83”

Season = 27.19”

Oxnard

24 hours = .52”

Season = 23.62”

Pomona

24 hours =.40”

Season = 26.22”

Rancho Palos Verdes

24 hours = .71”

Season = 21.61”

Santa Ana

24 hours = .07”

Season = 14.61”

Santa Clarita

24 hours = .47”

Season = 22.48”

Santa Monica

24 hours = 1.12”

Season = 25.08”

Simi Valley

24 hours = .71”

Season = 18.81”

Thousand Oaks

24 hours = .97”

Season = 36.28”

Tujunga

24 hours = .43”

Season = 32.94”

Ventura

24 hours = .36”

Season = 24.75”

Woodland Hills

24 hours = .93”

Season = 42.76”