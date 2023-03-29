Another strong Pacific storm is hitting Southern California this week, bringing rain to areas that, in some cases, have already seen over two feet of rainfall since the start of the official water year on Oct. 1.
This map provided by the Ventura County Public Works Agency includes data from automated stations across the region and is constantly updated.
Here are 24-hour and season-to-date rainfall totals from some locations (as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 29):
Altadena
- 24 hours = .43”
- Season = 40.24”
Bel Air
- 24 hours = 1.12”
- Season = 34.87”
Burbank
- 24 hours = .19”
- Season = 27.12”
Cajon Pass
- 24 hours = .56”
- Season = 39.84”
Calabasas
- 24 hours = 1.10”
- Season = 28.85”
Downtown Los Angeles
- 24 hours = .58”
- Season = 28.43”
El Monte
- 24 hours = .47”
- Season = 27.15”
Fullerton
- 24 hours =.66”
- Season = 19.09”
Long Beach
- 24 hours = .83”
- Season = 19.94”
Malibu
- 24 hours = 1.58”
- Season = 27.13”
Moorpark
- 24 hours = .79”
- Season = 26.56”
Newhall
- 24 hours = .44”
- Season = 33.35”
Northridge
- 24 hours = .83”
- Season = 27.19”
Oxnard
- 24 hours = .52”
- Season = 23.62”
Pomona
- 24 hours =.40”
- Season = 26.22”
Rancho Palos Verdes
- 24 hours = .71”
- Season = 21.61”
Santa Ana
- 24 hours = .07”
- Season = 14.61”
Santa Clarita
- 24 hours = .47”
- Season = 22.48”
Santa Monica
- 24 hours = 1.12”
- Season = 25.08”
Simi Valley
- 24 hours = .71”
- Season = 18.81”
Thousand Oaks
- 24 hours = .97”
- Season = 36.28”
Tujunga
- 24 hours = .43”
- Season = 32.94”
Ventura
- 24 hours = .36”
- Season = 24.75”
Woodland Hills
- 24 hours = .93”
- Season = 42.76”