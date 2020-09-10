California Supreme Court rejects lawsuits seeking to reopen schools during pandemic

First-grader April Alvarez enjoys an online class from her desk at the Delano Recreation Center in Van Nuys, one of L.A.’s Safer at Parks: Alternative Learning Centers.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The California Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to overturn Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directives limiting in-classroom instruction to slow the spread of COVID-19.

During a private conference, the state’s highest court rejected without comment lawsuits brought by the Orange County Board of Education and others to reopen schools statewide.

Robert Tyler, one of the lawyers who brought the cases, said the legal fight was not over.

“It simply means that we will have to start the litigation by filing our claims in the Superior Courts because the court is not willing to permit this case to skip the lower courts,” Tyler said. “Once we proceed through the normal process, we believe we will still be victorious in the end.”

