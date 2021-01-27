California Supreme court upholds ouster of L.A.-based judge for sexual misconduct

Justice Jeffrey Johnson is seen in a portrait from the California Judicial Branch website.

The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to hear an appeal from an L.A.-based judge ordered removed from the bench for sexual misconduct, dishonesty and undignified conduct.

The court’s decision, made in a brief order during a closed meeting, means that Court of Appeal Justice Jeffrey Johnson may no longer serve as a judge.

Johnson appealed to the state high court after the Commission on Judicial Performance, a state watchdog group, ordered his removal.

Johnson was charged with harassing 17 women at courts where he worked over the years and at professional functions. The misconduct included unwanted touching, disparaging remarks and multiple instances of undignified conduct while he was under the influence of alcohol, the commission said.

