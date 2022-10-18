A Laguna Beach teenager has made history by becoming the first female in California to score two touchdowns in a high school football game.

Bella Rasmussen, an 18-year-old running back and senior at Laguna Beach High School, scored two touchdowns on Friday in the second quarter against Santa Ana Valley High School.

Bella Rasmussen, an 18-year-old running back and senior at Laguna Beach High School making history with two touchdowns in one game. (Annette Rasmussen)

Bella Rasmussen, an 18-year-old running back and senior at Laguna Beach High School making history with two touchdowns in one game. (Annette Rasmussen)

Bella Rasmussen, an 18-year-old running back and senior at Laguna Beach High School making history with two touchdowns in one game. (Annette Rasmussen)

Bella Rasmussen, an 18-year-old running back and senior at Laguna Beach High School making history with two touchdowns in one game. (Annette Rasmussen)

Bella Rasmussen, an 18-year-old running back and senior at Laguna Beach High School making history with two touchdowns in one game. (Annette Rasmussen)

Bella Rasmussen, an 18-year-old running back and senior at Laguna Beach High School making history with two touchdowns in one game. (Annette Rasmussen)

Besides Rasmussen, seven girls have scored a touchdown in a varsity game, but Rasmussen is the only one to have achieved the feat twice in one game, according to Cal-Hi Sports.

Moments after the historic touchdown, the star athlete was congratulated by her teammates on the field.