A Laguna Beach teenager has made history by becoming the first female in California to score two touchdowns in a high school football game.
Bella Rasmussen, an 18-year-old running back and senior at Laguna Beach High School, scored two touchdowns on Friday in the second quarter against Santa Ana Valley High School.
Besides Rasmussen, seven girls have scored a touchdown in a varsity game, but Rasmussen is the only one to have achieved the feat twice in one game, according to Cal-Hi Sports.
Moments after the historic touchdown, the star athlete was congratulated by her teammates on the field.