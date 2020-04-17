California Times shuts down 3 community newspapers: Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press and La Cañada Valley Sun

A customer buys a copy of the San Francisco Chronicle from Karim Benkanoun (R) at Nick’s Newsstand February 26, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Times’ parent company, California Times, is folding three award-winning community newspapers that serve the cities of Burbank, Glendale and La Cañada Flintridge.

Fourteen staff members learned Thursday that they were being laid off with severance. Ten are members of the Los Angeles Times Guild.

The decision comes as The Times, and other news organizations, grapple with staggering losses in advertising revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local stay-at-home orders. Advertisers have withdrawn their advertising buys, forcing publishers to make cuts to their businesses.

Final editions of the Glendale News-Press and the Burbank Leader are planned for Saturday.

