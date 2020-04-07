California to begin allowing video visits for incarcerated youth during virus outbreak

After suspending in-person visitation during the coronavirus outbreak, state prison officials said Tuesday they will offer video visits at juvenile halls.

Approved visitors will be able to contact incarcerated youth via Skype for Business at all four juvenile facilities in California starting Saturday, April 11, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a news release.

The program has already been in place at the Pine Grove Youth Conservation Camp in Amador County since March 27.

So far, no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among incarcerated youth in state facilities. In Los Angeles County, several dozen children are in quarantine after two workers inside a Sylmar juvenile hall tested positive, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Statewide, there are 72 confirmed cases in adult prison facilities, including 17 inmates and 55 staff, according to the corrections department.

On March 14, state officials canceled normal visitation and all volunteer programs until further notice. Detainees were given more phone calls and free postage stamps, but their face-to-face contact was limited.

Among the first to try out the new Skype system was comedian Tiffany Haddish, who video chatted with girls detained near Camarillo last week. Haddish spoke with the youth for an hour, sharing her own story of being a foster child and involved in the justice system, officials said.

Video visits will be scheduled in 30-minute blocks during regular weekend visitation hours. To request one, email DJJvideovisiting@cdcr.ca.gov with the name, email address and phone number of the person making the visit, as well as the youth’s name, identification number and facility and living unit.

Youth will be given a laptop and a space in the standard visiting area to make the calls, officials said.

The Division of Juvenile Justice is also using video conferencing to conduct Board of Juvenile Hearings proceedings and discharge hearings.

Find more information on video visits with incarcerated youth on the CDCR website.