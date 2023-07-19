During last month’s U.S. Open, Southern California golf fans were spoiled by the location of one of golf’s major tournaments. This week, the other shoe drops.

While June’s tournament was held at Los Angeles Country Club, providing a convenient viewing schedule for many in the Southland, the Open Championship, aka the British Open, is being held at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

But lucky for some golf fans (or unlucky, depending on your perspective), West Coast viewers won’t have to wait until Thursday for the 151st edition of the tournament to begin.

Due to the time difference, the first golfers tee off Wednesday night Pacific time.

The first group of Matthew Jordan, Patric Ramsay and Branden Grace will begin at 6:35 a.m. in Hoylake, England, the seaside town near Liverpool that’s hosting the tournament. On the West Coast, that’s 10:35 p.m.

While that schedule seems tailored for night owls, early birds will see some benefits, too.

The final group of Hurly Long, Seungsu Han and Marco Penge hit the first tee at 8:16 a.m. Pacific on Thursday morning.

The last two times the Open was held at RLGC, the winners were Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and though Woods isn’t competing this year, McIlroy tees off Thursday morning for West Coast Viewers.

Last year’s champion, Cameron Smith, tees off at about 2 a.m. Pacific Time, as does Wyndham Clark, the winner of last month’s U.S. Open. Viewers in the Southland might have to watch a replay of these two major champions’ rounds.

Here is when some prominent golfers will tee off. The below schedule is in Pacific Daylight Time.

Wednesday Patrick Reed: 11:30 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen: 11:52 p.m.

Thursday Ernie Els: 12:36 a.m. Thursday Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Matt Fitzpatrick: 1:03 a.m. Talor Gooch and Padraig Harrington: 1:14 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay and Brooks Koepka: 1:36 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott and Tommy Fleetwood: 1:47 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Cameron Smith and Wyndham Clark: 1:58 a.m. Rickie Fowler:: 2:09 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau: 2:20 a.m. Abraham Ancer: 5:04 a.m. Zach Johnson, Sahith Theegala and Dustin Johnson: 5:26 a.m. John Daly: 6:04 a.m. Keegan Bradley: 6:37 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau: 6:48 a.m. Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy: 6:59 a.m. Colin Morikawa and Max Homa: 7:10 a.m. Phil Mickelson: 7:21 a.m.



For a full list of golfers and their tee times (in British Time), visit the Open Championship’s website.

The first and second rounds (and early mornings of the third and final rounds) of Open Championship air on USA, with the main portions of the third and final rounds airing on NBC.

Much of the tournament will also air on Peacock.