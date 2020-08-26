NorCal fires have burned at least 1,600 structures — but could destroy over 3,000, officials say

Burned-out wreckage lies at a property along California 128 where the LNU Lightning Complex fire tore through last week.(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

More than 1,600 structures have been destroyed by fires sweeping across Northern California, but officials say that number could almost double before the blazes are extinguished.

Crews are now going through the many fire zones conducting an assessment of burned structures, said Daniel Berlant, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, noting that this is possible because of significant progress on the front lines over the last two days.

The count of destroyed structures is ongoing, and the department’s “preliminary assessments indicate that number could rise in total to over 3,000,” Berlant said in a briefing Tuesday.

“We are busy trying to get that information and provide it to the public,” he added.

