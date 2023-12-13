A new study released by WalletHub ranked California at the bottom of States with the Best protections for the elderly population.

“Falling prey to financial abuse can have dire consequences for anyone, but our older population is particularly susceptible. Abuse can greatly impact their ability to afford basic necessities, especially since many seniors are on a fixed income,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said.

Best and worst elder-abuse protections among 50 states and D.C.

1. Wisconsin 42. Nebraska 2. Massachusetts 43. Nevada 3. Ohio 44. South Dakota 4. Virginia 45. Tennessee 5. Kentucky 46. Delaware 6. Vermont 47. New Jersey 7. Wyoming 48. South Carolina 8. Iowa 49. Montana 9. West Virginia 50. Utah 10. Louisiana 51. California WalletHub.com

The U.S. Census Bureau predicts that the population aged 65 and older will almost double from 49.2 million in 2016 to 94.7 million in 2060.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 16 key indicators of elder abuse protection in three overall categories. The data set ranges from the share of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints to financial elder-abuse laws.