California’s COVID-19 efforts fare better than national average, but hospitalizations are rising

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

As states throughout the country experience severe spikes in coronavirus infections, California’s case count remains mild by comparison. But as transmission and hospitalizations again increase, officials are returning to a cautionary refrain.

“The future is indeed uncertain,” Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said Wednesday. “There’s still learning to be done, and we know this requires us to remain vigilant.”

The statewide number of hospitalizations increased by 13.5% over the past 14 days, and the number of patients in intensive care has grown by nearly 20%.

Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator for the spread of the virus. The rise follows an increase in the statewide positivity rate for infections, which grew from 2.6% to 3.3% over the past 14 days. The metric is low when compared to the national average of 6.7%, but even a slight uptick can reverse progress.

