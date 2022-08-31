The City of Redlands has canceled its Saturday Morning Farmer’s Market due to the Extreme Heat Warning in the area.

Temperatures for Saturday are expected to reach 109 degrees, according to Accuweather.

The city will open multiple cooling sites, which will be available during Labor Day weekend, to help residents beat the heat. Community members can visit cooling stations at the Redlands Community Center, Redlands Community Senior Center and the Joslyn Senior Center starting Wednesday.

Hours for each location vary, but residents can check the latest hours on the city’s website.

The city has not announced when the farmer’s market will resume.