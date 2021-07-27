California’s new COVID surge prompts aggressive measures to combat spike

Pedro Antonio Tobar Mendoza gets a COVID-19 vaccination from Jonica Portillo, a registered nurse, at the Pico Union Project on Friday in Los Angeles.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California’s latest coronavirus spike is prompting more action as officials work aggressively to stymie the spread — especially among the unvaccinated, who are most at risk.

With cases and hospitalizations on the rise, the focus is increasingly on pulling out all the stops to ramp up vaccinations and protect as many people as possible against infection and illness — especially with the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

That strain, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned over the weekend, is “one of the most aggressive and infectious respiratory diseases known, and currently makes up over 80% of sequenced cases in L.A. County.”

According to the latest data released by the California Department of Public Health, 82.8% of coronavirus cases that have been analyzed in July have been identified as the Delta variant, up from 52.8% in June.

