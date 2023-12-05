A local police department is warning residents to be extra vigilant after a series of calls from people pretending to be law enforcement officials.

According to an Instagram post from the Cypress Police Department, several people have reported getting WhatsApp phone calls from out-of-country numbers.

“The callers are utilizing the Cypress Police Department patch as the logo that is shown on their caller ID and profile,” Cypress police said.

The callers request individuals to send donations to the police department and Police Officer Association, even though they are not affiliated with either organization.

Residents are asked to not donate to the scammers and alert police if they receive a similar call, text or email.