Caltech and Pasadena City College were on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police looked for robbery suspects in the vicinity, authorities said.

Pasadena police assisted the Glendora Police Department as they searched for suspects that apparently stopped at PCC and later fled, Pasadena police Lt. Taglioreti told KTLA.

“If not on campus, do not come to campus. If on campus, please remain in place until you receive a release of the lock down order,” Caltech tweeted around 4 p.m.

The lockdown was lifted just before 5:15 p.m., Pasadena City College tweeted.

“You may leave campus and resume business as normal. There is no longer a threat to the campus community,” PCC said.

The alleged robbery of lawn equipment was initially reported at about 2 p.m., when Glendora police responded to the 100 block of North Verdugo Avenue, according to Lt. Henderson of the GPD.

Three suspects fled Glendora in a pickup truck, though Pasadena police found the vehicle and located one of the suspects, Henderson said.