With sinkhole and mudslide damage still needing repair, Caltrans crews in Southern California are bracing for more heavy rain this weekend.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency Friday as the city recovers from recent damage and prepares for the new storms.

The declaration is in line with ones issued by the county and the state, officials said.

Two storms are in the immediate forecast. One is expected to dump a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rain in the valleys and coastal area, and 1.5 inches to 3 inches in the foothills and mountains.

The sinkhole that swallowed two cars in Chatsworth continues to be a gaping reminder of mother nature’s destructive power.

Caltrans crews are covering the edges of the crater with tarps and sandbags to prevent it from growing any larger.

“There are multiple utility lines that are also present in the area, including a number of telephone lines which are encased in three or four-inch pipes,” said Caltrans District 7 spokesman Michael Comeaux. “These telephone lines will have to be relocated.”

Caltrans crews are covering the edges of Chatsworth sinkhole with tarps and sandbags to prevent it from growing any larger on Jan. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Other areas that saw flooding and mudslides during the last storm will also be closely monitored.

“Motorists will see K-Rails, those familiar concrete barriers, in a lot of areas to prevent further mudslides,” Comeaux said.

Some roads, including lanes on the 5 Freeway in Elysian Park and Castaic, are still closed due to the last storm.

Caltrans recommends drivers avoid travel during the upcoming storms, if possible.