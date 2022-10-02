Demolition of a pedestrian bridge over the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley finished ahead of schedule Sunday morning.

Both directions of the freeway were closed between the White Oak and Balboa Blvd. exits at 10 p.m. Saturday as Caltrans crews dismantled the Encino Ave. bridge due to its “nonstandard vertical clearance,” Caltrans said.

The freeway wasn’t expected to open until 10 a.m. Sunday, however, all lanes were open again as of 6:30 a.m.

A group of Encino residents fought to keep the little-used bridge from being rebuilt after demolition so that some of the nearly $20 million expected to be spent on the project could be used to repair infrastructure, streets, and sidewalks, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.