Traffic jams are synonymous with Los Angeles, but state officials wants to use artificial intelligence to change that.

Several California agencies have teamed up to issue a Request for Innovative Ideas (RFI2) to solicit generative artificial intelligence solutions for transportation officials to “process and interpret diverse data to provide traffic mobility insights.”

Generative AI, according to IBM, refers to artificial intelligence models that can “generate high-quality text, images and other content based on the data they were trained on,” like ChatGPT.

Several tech giants are already using artificial intelligence to find ways to alleviate traffic including Google, whose “Project Green Light” combines AI data with Google Maps driving trends to help city engineers make traffic flow better and reduce emissions.

The push to implement AI is part of an executive order signed last year by Gov. Gavin Newsom that requires state agencies to “study the development, use and risks” of artificial intelligence and develop a “deliberate and responsible process” for deploying it throughout California.

“We dominate in [the artificial intelligence sector] in the state of California,” Gov. Newsom said at a press conference in May 2023. “I’m deeply mindful of that but I also feel a deep sense of accountability in respectfully answering the question after I have a deeper understanding of the world we are living in … I recognize how quickly this is moving, but with humility, I submit that I want to be careful in this space…”

Tech companies have until Jan. 25 to submit ideas on traffic congestion relief that use artificial intelligence. For more information, click here.