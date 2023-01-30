A quarter-mile stretch of a major street in Arleta was closed Monday night after workers discovered what’s being called “sudden soil erosion and pavement disruption” along the busy road.

The closure is located along the 13200 block of Branford Street.

Caltrans workers closed the street from Arleta Avenue to Beachy Avenue to all traffic until engineers could be able to deem the road safe.

No injuries or damage to any structures have been reported and officials have not said if the degradation of the road is due to recent storms.

Regardless, officials said the road was being shut down, strictly as a precaution.