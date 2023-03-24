The California Department of Transportation will close both sides of the 71 Freeway from Peyton Drive to Mission Boulevard beginning Friday night to fix the multiple potholes that have plagued the roadway.

The closure began at 10 p.m. Friday and will continue until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Caltrans.

The full freeway closure plans are as follows:

Friday, March 24, from 10:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Northbound SR-71 full freeway closure from Peyton Drive to Valley Boulevard / Holt Avenue.

Northbound SR-71 Chino Avenue on-ramp

Northbound SR-71 Garey Avenue on-ramp

Northbound SR-71 Rio Rancho Road on- and off-ramp

Northbound SR-71 Mission Boulevard on-ramp

Westbound SR-60 Connector to Northbound SR-71

Saturday, March 25, from 11:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Southbound SR-71 Full Freeway Closure from Valley Boulevard / Holt Avenue off-ramp to Mission Boulevard on-ramp.

Southbound SR-71 Valley Boulevard / Holt Avenue East- and Westbound on-ramp

Southbound SR-71 Mission Boulevard on-ramp

Southbound SR-57 Connector to Southbound SR-71.

Eastbound I-10 Connector to Southbound SR-71.

Sunday, March 26, from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Southbound SR-71 full freeway closure from Valley Boulevard / Holt Avenue off-ramp to Mission Boulevard on-ramp.

Southbound SR-71 Valley Boulevard / Holt Avenue East- and Westbound on-ramp.

Southbound SR-71 Mission Boulevard on-ramp

Southbound SR-57 Connector to Southbound SR-71

Eastbound I-10 Connector to Southbound SR-71

Monday, March 27, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Northbound SR-71 Full Freeway Closure from Peyton Drive to Valley Boulevard / Holt Avenue.

Northbound SR-71 Chino Avenue on-ramp

Northbound SR-71 Garey Avenue on-ramp

Northbound SR-71 Rio Rancho Road on- and off-ramp

Northbound SR-71 Mission Boulevard on-ramp

Westbound SR-60 connector to Northbound SR-71

In recent weeks, Southern California has been hit with multiple rainstorms, which have damaged buildings and streets in its wake.

Potholes have been a major issue for Southern California drivers. On Wednesday night, potholes damaged multiple cars on the 210 Freeway near the Baldwin Avenue exit, hours after a similar issue happened that morning.

Caltrans and the city of Los Angeles are offering financial support to drivers affected by the potholes. For drivers who run into a pothole on freeways and state highways, Caltrans will reimburse them up to $10,000 if they file a claim online.

The city of L.A. has jurisdiction over surface streets. Drivers can file a claim on the city’s website.