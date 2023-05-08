The closure will begin Thursday at 9 p.m. and conclude on Saturday at 6 a.m., according to a news release from Caltrans. (Unsplash)

The California Department of Transportation on Monday announced a full freeway closure of the 71 Freeway in Pomona from Chino Avenue through the state Route 71 and 60 interchange to Rio Rancho Road for road repair work.

The closure will begin Thursday at 9 p.m. and conclude on Saturday at 6 a.m., according to a news release from Caltrans.

The full freeway closure plans are as follows:

Thursday, May 11, from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

• Northbound SR-71 Full Freeway closure from Chino Avenue to Rio Rancho Road.

• Northbound SR-71 Rio Rancho Road off-ramp

• Northbound SR-71 Garey Avenue on-ramp

• Westbound SR-60 Connector to Northbound SR-71

Drivers traveling in the area should expect delays while construction-related noises can impact residents and businesses in the area, officials said.

The scheduled road repairs are part of the SR-71 Expressway to Freeway Conversion Project.

Portions of the roadway also closed in March so workers could fill the potholes that plagued the highway due to the multiple winter rainstorms.