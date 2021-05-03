Caltrans worker finds severed foot in median of 210 Freeway in San Bernardino

An investigation was launched following the discovery of a human foot in the center median of the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino Monday morning, officials said.

It was found on the eastbound side near the State Street around 9:15 a.m. by a Caltrans worker who was part of a crew conducting routine maintenance, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Authorities subsequently searched the area for further remains, but none were found, according to CHP.

It’s unclear how the foot wound up there. CHP did not indicate if they believe the grisly discovery could be connected to any known deaths or missing persons cases.

The appendage was not in a sock or shoe and may have belonged to a woman, CHP Officer Ivan Sandoval told the San Bernardino Sun.

The foot was handed over to San Bernardino County coroner’s officials, who will conduct further investigation.

Anyone with information can contact CHP Officer G. Lomenick at 909-383-4247.