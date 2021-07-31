Caltrans worker killed in crash while working on 10 freeway in Ontario

A Caltrans worker was killed in a crash while he was working on the 10 freeway in Ontario Friday night, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at around 11 p.m., between the off ramps of Archibald and Vineyard avenues.

Caltrans workers were conducting maintenance work on foot with heavy machinery on the number 4 and 5 lanes of the westbound 10 freeway when a man driving a Toyota sedan veered into the orange cones and hit one of the workers, CHP said.

The worker, a Hispanic male, was transported to Pomona Valley hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota attempted to flee from the scene but was held back by a witness and a good samaritan until authorities arrived, according to CHP.

He was screened for DUI and taken into custody.

No further details were available.

The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.