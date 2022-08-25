Caltrans crews began working Thursday morning to replace a section of the 10 Freeway in Riverside County that was destroyed by a flash flood.

Heavy rainfall hit the area just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, washing away the freeway’s eastbound lanes roughly 30 miles west of Blythe, near Joshua Tree National Park.

Devin Croft captured video of the flood, showing rushing water, a large gash in the roadway, and broken drainage pipes scattered along a creek bed.

Both directions of the 10 Freeway were initially closed. However, westbound traffic reopened a short time later after authorities determined they were not significantly impacted.

Construction is underway on a new section of the 10 freeway that allowed Caltrans to divert eastbound traffic onto the new lanes Thursday morning.

“That’s treacherous,” Robert Noziska, who was traveling eastbound, told KTLA. “I can’t believe our infrastructure has come to that.”

Interstate 10 connects the Los Angeles area with Phoenix, Arizona, with communities such as Palm Springs, Indio, and Blythe in between.

Aerial view of the flood damage on the EB 10 Freeway is seen on Aug. 25, 2022. (KTLA)