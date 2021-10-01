Camarillo drug bust also finds gun, cockfighting implements: Officials

A Camarillo man was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a gun and cockfighting equipment on Sept. 30, 2021, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. (VCSO)

A Camarillo man was arrested Thursday after deputies found drugs, a gun and cockfighting equipment at his home, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had been investigating Camarillo resident Noe Enriquez, 52, for drug trafficking over the month of September, observing him as he conducted “several drug deals from his residence” in the 2400 block of Lomita Street, the VCSO said in a release.

When police executed a search warrant on Thursday, they found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, paraphernalia for drug sales and a loaded handgun, officials said.

Enrique was arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses, including possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful transfer of a firearm. Deputies also will recommend Enriquez be charged with possession of cockfighting implements.

Enriquez was in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail, and his next court date was set for Monday.

Anyone with information can call the Camarillo Special Enforcement Detail at 805-388-5100 or email Camarillo.sed@ventura.org.