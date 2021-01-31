Camarillo gymnastics school holds classes outdoors amid pandemic

Coach Patty’s School of Gymnastics in Camarillo is holding classes outdoors, giving children an outlet to stay active with coronavirus safety precautions in place.

After California state officials ended the regional stay-at-home order, youth and recreational adult sports competition were allowed to resume in California Monday. But in counties in the purple tier of the state’s color-coded reopening plan, only outdoor low-contact sports can resume, according to the California Department of Public Health. Local health officers can still implement stricter rules in their areas.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 31, 2021.