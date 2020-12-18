Camarillo man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl was arrested this week after allegedly discussing potential human trafficking with an undercover officer, Ventura County sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

Michael Scott is shown in a photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 17, 2020.

Local officials were alerted of the suspect by Minnesota human trafficking investigators after Michael Scott was “possibly engaging in conversation with an undercover officer about paying money to gain access to a juvenile for the purposes of committing sex acts,” officials said in a news release.

Detectives searched Scott’s home and found “several items of evidentiary value that implicated Scott in the reported attempts.”

Scott, 26, of Camarillo, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful sex with a child under 10, lewd acts on a child under 14, attempted pandering of a minor, attempted human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation of a minor and attempt to infringe on personal liberty.

He remains in custody on $500,000 bail.

It is unclear if the victim, only described as being from Ventura, was also the person who Scott was attempting to traffic.