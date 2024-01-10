Surveillance cameras captured Bruce Edward Bell, a 71-year-old serial bank robber out on supervised release, robbing a Chase Bank branch in Sun Valley late last month.

Bell, who has four prior bank robbery convictions and has spent more than 40 years in the federal department of corrections, is seen on video entering the bank in the 8000 block of Vineland armed with what appeared to be a handgun on Dec. 21.

“Well, it’s kind of interesting, like a 71-year-old that’s still doing that,” Luis Torres, who works nearby and saw Bell walking by before the robbery, told KTLA’s Kimberly Cheng.

The career criminal grabbed one Chase employee by the arm and demanded entry into an access-restricted area.

“He grabbed an employee, had a gun to her body and he moved her over to the secure teller window and he demanded entry behind the teller’s office,” Los Angeles Police Department Detective Christian Mrakich said. “Once inside, he ordered the employees to give him cash and if they did not comply, they would be shot.”

“He was calm,” Torres recalled. “I just saw the guy walking by the store, and I didn’t think he was going to do something bad.”

Witnesses who saw Bell flee in a silver 2002 Volvo sedan called 911. Officers from LAPD’s Foothill Division spotted his vehicle and made a high-risk traffic stop resulting in his arrest.

“Inside the car, they found over $60,000 in cash, a replica firearm and other evidence related to the robbery,” Mrakich said.

Surveillance video captured Bruce Edward Bell, 71, robbing a Chase Bank branch in Sun Valley on Dec. 21, 2023. (LAPD)

Bruce Edward Bell, 71, seen here during the commission of a previous bank robbery. (LAPD)

Bruce Edward Bell, 71. (LAPD)

North Hollywood resident Douglas Dunning, who is the same age as Bell, laughed when asked what he thought about the whole ordeal.

“I’m 71. He must’ve been a robber before. He couldn’t have started now,” Dunning said. “You don’t change your stripes at that age.”

Having served three terms in the federal penitentiary for armed robbery, the 71-year-old was let out on supervised release in July 2021 and, before his most recent heist, was staying in the Sun Valley area.

“Mr. Bell is a serial bank robber,” Mrakich said. “Currently, he’s been linked to three armed bank robberies, all at Chase Bank branches in the Valley area of Los Angeles. All I know is that he is a career criminal, and this is the life he chose.”

Meanwhile, for nearby businesses, many told KTLA that despite Bell’s age, the robbery is another reminder to stay vigilant and safe.

“The area is not safe, and a lot of incidents happen around the area” Torres said.

Bell is being held on $1.6 million bail, with authorities saying he faces charges related to kidnapping and armed robbery. They also believe he may be responsible for additional crimes.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Edward or has information about this incident is encouraged to contact LAPD Detectives Mrakich and Delph at 213-486-6840.

Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.