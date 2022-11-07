Los Angeles City College is seen in a file photo. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City College was on lockdown Monday after officials reported a stabbing incident in which one person died.

Calls about the incident in the 800 block of North Heliotrope Drive came in around 2:00 p.m.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Meza, two male transients were involved in an altercation on campus that escalated into a fatal stabbing. The stabbing victim died at the scene.

LASD said deputies were searching for a Black male described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches, weighing around 160 pounds, wearing a black shirt, white shorts, a black jacket and blue shoes.

Just before 3:30 p.m., officials at L.A. City College tweeted, “CAMPUS EMERGENCY. STABBING INCIDENT. SHELTER IN PLACE.”

College officials also said that students should “stay away from campus,” and that in-person classes scheduled for this evening were canceled, though online classes would take place.

