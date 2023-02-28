An anti-racism protest at Indian Springs High School turned unruly and led to the school’s campus safety officer having to deploy pepper spray at students on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the San Bernardino City Unified School District, Indian Springs High School students staged a peaceful protest against racism around 11:30 a.m. when a smaller group of students attempted to enter and disrupt a teacher’s classroom.

When the small group of students refused repeated requests from school staff to return to class, the campus safety officer deployed pepper spray.

The school says that two students were sent to the nurse’s office for examination and required no further medical attention, and that no further injuries were reported.

Indian Springs High School was in a precautionary Secure and Hold status from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while authorities assessed the situation, and normal campus activities for Tuesday resumed thereafter.

The district will provide additional personnel and police officers to the campus for Wednesday’s school day to ensure the safety of students and faculty members.

“We have plans to give students opportunities to dialogue with each other and staff so they can express their viewpoints in a manner that is constructive and conductive to greater understanding,” said Maria Garcia, Communications Officer for the San Bernardino City Unified School District. “We discourage students from engaging in non-peaceful protests because they disrupt teaching and learning and can have negative, unintended consequences.”