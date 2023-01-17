A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night for a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty last week in Lake Elsinore.
Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was shot and killed Jan. 13 while responding to a domestic violence call.
Tuesday’s vigil for the slain deputy was held at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station.
“I’ve seen the deputy around town quite a bit,” Lake Elsinore resident Angelo Blascovich told KTLA. “I always wave. I go on morning walks. I wave to him if I saw him. He was always friendly.”
Blascovich and his wife, Patricia, brought flowers to the growing memorial, for a man they never knew, but who they still consider family.
“Having been in law enforcement for over 30 years, yeah, it hits,” said Blascovich.
“Once you’re in law enforcement, it’s a lot more…it’s law enforcement family, whether you know the person or not,” Patricia added.
Next month would have been Calhoun’s one-year anniversary with the sheriff’s department. He previously served with the San Diego Police Department for two years.
Authorities said the shooting suspect, 42-year-old Jesse Navarro, who allegedly got into a gun battle with another deputy during the incident, was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He is expected to recover.
It’s the second time a Riverside County Sherrif’s deputy was killed in the line of duty in the span of two weeks.
Deputy Isaiah Cordero was killed on Dec. 29, after conducting a traffic stop.
As for Calhoun, a steady stream of flowers and notes decorate the front of his family’s Murrieta business.
The deputy leaves behind two young boys and a wife, who is pregnant with their third son.