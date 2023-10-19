Community members were expected to gather Thursday evening to remember the four Pepperdine University students who were hit and killed by a vehicle on the Pacific Coast Highway.

The candlelight vigil was part of a day of mourning that began with a prayer service on campus Thursday morning.

The four Pepperdine University students, Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams, were killed Tuesday evening after authorities say a speeding driver hit them on PCH roughly four miles east of the school around 8:30 p.m.

Students, faculty, friends and loved mourned the four young women who were seniors at Pepperdine’s Seaver College of Liberal Arts.

“This morning, we gather as a community in grief,” said Dr. Tim Spidey, Associate Vice President for Spiritual Life at Pepperdine. “The only words I have for you in the midst of this terrible storm are his words, peace I leave you, my peace I give you.”

During the prayer service, the university also announced that the four women would be eligible to receive posthumous degrees.

“It is my great pleasure as the university’s chief academic officer to note that all four of these students are qualified to receive this honor in the class of 2024,” provost Jay Brewster announced at the prayer service.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Fraser Michael Bohm, faces gross vehicular manslaughter charges. According to authorities, Bohm was released from custody the day after the deadly crash, pending further investigation.