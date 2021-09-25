Canines show off skills, ride waves in annual dog surfing competition in Huntington Beach

Surf’s pup! The annual’ Surf City’ Surf Dog competition was held in Huntington Beach Saturday, showcasing the best in dog surfing and other events.

The “multi-heat dog surfing competition” squared off at Huntington Dog Beach, near Goldenwest Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

At the competition, dogs are judged based on the length of their ride, the size of their wave, their stance on the board, the bumpiness of their ride, their confidence, and their smile.

In addition to the world-famous dog surfing competition, the event also featured family-friendly activities including pet adoptions, canine play zones, vendor booths and food trucks. Visit the event’s website for more information.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 25, 2021.