Multiple Canoga Park businesses were vandalized early Monday morning, just days after similar incidents in nearby Woodland Hills in what could be a series of hate crimes.

Businesses in the 6000 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and the 21300 block of Vanowen Street were targeted, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and video from the scene.

A tire store, paint stores, a sign shop, mattress store and an In-N-Out had their windows broken with rocks.

At least one of those businesses is owned by a Jewish person, continuing a pattern of possible hate crimes that began this past week.

In Woodland Hills, rocks were thrown through storefronts of two Jewish-owned businesses, and messages in Aramaic were written on the rocks.

However, a nearby dance studio was also victimized, and its owner confirmed that she is not Jewish.

Hate crime investigations are underway related to the Woodland Hills incidents, police said, though they would not confirm if the Monday morning attacks are believed to be connected.