A mother who kidnapped her one-year-old child and led police on a pursuit in Santa Barbara was arrested on several felony and misdemeanor charges on Thursday.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Santa Barbara County Social Services building on Camino Del Remedio after reports came in of a parental kidnapping around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

Medics holding the infant after her mother was arrested for kidnapping, amongst other charges, on March 23, 2023. (SBSD)

Deputies located the suspect, 39-year-old Sandra Tapia of Canoga Park, fleeing the area in an Audi SUV. When she failed to yield to law enforcement, a pursuit ensued on the southbound span of the 101 Freeway and continued when Tapia exited the freeway at Garden Street. Pursuing deputies lost sight of Tapia’s vehicle near West Pedegrosa Street and De La Vina Street and terminated their chase.

The Santa Barbara Police Department received information from Sheriff’s deputies and located Tapia, her vehicle and her one-year-old child in the 200 block of East Los Olivos Street. The 39-year-old was taken into custody around 11:20 a.m.

Tapia will be booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail for felony kidnapping, felony child endangerment, felony evasion, and misdemeanor driving under the influence charges.

The infant was not physically injured and was released to Social Services.