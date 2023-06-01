A Canoga Park woman is dead and her husband is missing after a boat capsized in Alaska during their family vacation, officials and a loved one said.

The woman’s sister also died.

The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. May 28 when a 30-foot charter vessel carrying five people capsized in the area of Low Island in Sitka Sound, Alaska Department of Public Safety detailed.

One person was eventually found unresponsive in the water near the boat. The 57-year-old Hawaii resident was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified by Alaska officials as Maury Agcaoili.

Robert Solis and Brandi Tyau are seen in an undated Facebook photo provided by a family member.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, two bodies were recovered from the sunken boat and are believed to be sisters Danielle Agcaoili, 53, of Hawaii, and Brandi Tyau, 56, of Canoga Park.

Brandi’s husband, Robert Solis, 61 of Cangoa Park, is still missing, along with the boat operator and captain Morgan Robidou 32, of Alaska.

Michael Tyau told KTLA that he was on vacation with seven family members when they split up to go on two different fishing boats. His sisters, Brandi Tyau and Danielle Agcaoili, went on one boat with their spouses, while he went on another with his spouse and his parents.

He said it started raining and the water was getting rough when his boat headed back from a fishing trip.

He got the call that his sisters’ bodies had been found in the water on Wednesday, his voice breaking as he recalled getting the horrible news.

Now back home, Michael Tyau told KTLA that the bond between his sister and her husband Robert was so great that she did not hesitate to join him on the fishing trip, despite never having done it before.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.