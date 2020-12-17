Canoga Park woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Winnetka

A woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Winnetka early Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The fatal traffic collision was reported at 5 a.m. in the area of Roscoe Boulevard, east of Lurline Avenue.

“A pedestrian was found laying on the street along the north curb of Roscoe Boulevard with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle,” the LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division said in a news release. “The investigation revealed that the female pedestrian was struck while on the roadway.”

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded but the victim, who police have only identified as an approximately 46-year-old Canoga Park resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are trying to identify a light-colored vehicle, tan or silver in color, possibly an older model Chevy Tahoe which was seen traveling westbound on Roscoe Boulevard from Lurline Avenue at the time of the deadly collision. Police originally said the car was going eastbound.

The case is being investigated as a felony hit-and-run and anyone with information is asked to call Valley Traffic Division Officer Takishita at 818-644-8116. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.