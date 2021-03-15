Canter’s on Fairfax welcomes back customers a year after closure, layoffs

This time last year, Jacqueline Canter, co-owner of Canter’s in Los Angeles, spent her birthday laying off about 100 employees by phone, hoping she’d be able to call them back when the delicatessen could reopen.

“It was so heartbreaking,” she said. “I had no idea [the pandemic] would go on for a year.”

This weekend, she called some employees to offer them their jobs back. The famous deli on Fairfax was reopening Monday.

She and her brother Marc Canter, 56, worked all night Sunday preparing the restaurant. They had to tune up refrigeration that had not been used for nine months. They had to turn on the power in the main dining room and move tables eight feet apart. They wiped down tables and booths and anything else that needed sanitizing. When opening time came Monday, it rained.

